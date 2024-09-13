The Many 2024 Food Recalls You Need to Know

The many food recalls of 2024 have left us all wondering: Is anything safe in our pantry?

Various kinds of foods and many brands found in our grocery stores have been affected by widespread food calls in the U.S. this year, from cinnamon to popcorn, apple juice and beyond.

Some products have been recalled due to high levels of lead or arsenic contamination, while others were found to be laced with metal wire.

These manufacturing faults have led to dozens of food product recalls in hundreds of grocery stores across U.S. states.

In many cases, customers have been urged to dispose of affected food products and to contact their healthcare provider if they consumed a contaminated product.

You can find the full list of FDA recalls, safety alerts and other notifications here.