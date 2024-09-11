‘Campbell’s Soup’ Is Changing It’s Name After 155 Years

The iconic soup can with the red and white label sealed with a gold emblem is part of all of our lives.

Campbell's Soup has been gracing supermarkets, convenience stores, and pantries for generations. Whether it's dipping grilled cheese sandwiches in Campbell's tomato soup or crumble up crackers in Campbell's chicken noodle soup, we've all had our fair share.

Campbell's Soup is synonymous with cold winter nights or when we're feeling under the weather.

So what's up with the name change after 155 years? It's actually not major at all name-wise, however brand-wise it's a new generation for the company.

According to CNN, Campbell's Soup is simply dropping the "soup" from it's name since the age of ready-to-serve canned soups aren't what they used to be. While the Silent Generation, Boomer's, Generation Xer's, and Millennials grew up with it as a mainstay, it's just not a given to grab a can of Campbell's soup anymore.

Campbell's continues to diversify its food portfolio if you will, thus the name change is a natural progression.

In addition to its lineup of soups, Campbell now owns snack brands like Goldfish, Snyder’s of Hanover, Cape Cod, Pepperidge Farm and others. Campbell also recently bought Sovos Brands, maker of popular Italian food brands like Rao’s sauces.

According to the Food Drive website, the snacks division of Campbell's saw a big sale's boost from it's snack sales nearing 15% in 2023 while soups increased 3%.

We will always love soup, and we’ll never take our eye off of this critical business. But today, we’re so much more than soup.

Canned soups are more popular with older generations so according to Food Drive, soup sales do need to remain stable for Campbell's to meet it's financial targets.

