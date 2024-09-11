The Sweet Story Behind the Cat in Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement Photo

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president, but the real scene-stealer was Swift's cat in the endorsement picture.

In the picture posted to social media, Swift can be seen holding the cat who has blue eyes and a mix of brown, black, and white fur. The photo is a familiar one to Swift's fans, because it was taken from 2023 TIME's Person of the Year photoshoot, which was captured by photographer duo Inez and Vinoodh.

The cat is also not new to Swift fans, because he has been with the singer for some time. His name is Benjamin Button and Swift adopted him in 2019 after she met him on the set of her music video for her song "ME!" Benjamin appeared in the music video alongside Swift's other cats Meredith and Olivia, according to People.

His name follows suit with the tradition of Swift naming her cats after a fictional character that she loves. In this case, that person was Benjamin Button, who was played by Brad Pitt in the movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Swift previously spoke about adopting Benjamin in an Instagram Live that she did.

"He was just a cute kitten who didn't have a home," she said before noting that he was part of a program that "tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff."

"She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and … he looks at me like, 'You're my mom, and we're going to live together.' I fell in love," Swift went on to say.

"I looked at Brendon and he's like, 'You're going to get the cat aren't you?'" she added.

Since adopting him, Swift has shown off Benjamin multiple times on her Instagram account as well as in her TikTok videos.