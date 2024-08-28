Taylor Swift Fans Raise Over $120,000 for Kamala Harris Without Pop Star’s Endorsement

Taylor Swift has yet to publicly endorse a candidate for president, but that has not stopped her fans from showing support for Kamala Harris.

The Swifties for Kamala Coalition made launched earlier this week and held an event to raise money for Harris' campaign. The virtual rally included some big names to raise money for the cause. Carole King and the senators Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand all made appearances at the event.

According to The Guardian, King declared herself the "original cat lady" and then gave a speech where she praised Swift as “my musical and songwriting granddaughter."

"I’m excited about Kamala, because so many people are excited about Kamala. I have admired her, the idea that this happened, and the stars lined up, and Joe Biden did a really gracious, hard thing to do, and I’m so proud of him … But this is about you. This call is about you," King shared.

"I’ve been a political activist for years. I’ve been a volunteer, I’ve been a door knocker, even as a famous person. I’m telling you all this because if any of you are thinking of volunteering to be door knockers or phone callers, but you’re a little nervous about what you might say, please believe me: there is nothing to lose and everything to gain," she added.

More than 26,000 people joined the Zoom call. TMZ reports that the event raised over $120,000.

Swift has no affiliation with the group and was not present on the Zoom call or at the event.

The group has gone on to amass a large social media following since current President Joe Biden dropped out of the race at the end of July.