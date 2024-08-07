Did Taylor Swift Just Post an Enormous Easter Egg Endorsing Kamala Harris?

Taylor Swift is the queen of posting Easter eggs.

We love her for it because we pull out our collective magnifying glasses, put on our Sherlock Holmes hats, and start the process of dissecting her latest hint, a puzzle piece if you will, that eventually leads to something that Swifties and fans alike embrace.

I was swiping through her latest photo montage on Instagram from yet another epic, sold out show, this one in Warsaw, Poland, when I saw it.

One of the photos appears to have a silhouette of Vice President Kamala Harris on stage in the background walking and waving to the crowd.

Scroll through the photos to number seven and see if you see what I see.

Is this leading up to an endorsement of Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris?

Is this a hint that she's going to make an appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago?

The DNC is August 19-22. Taylor returns to the United States on August 21 for a nearly two-month respite before she continues her Eras tour in Miami, Florida.

READ ON: Yes, JD Vance Really Called Beloved Jennifer Aniston 'Disgusting'

This also dropped on the same day that 59-year-old Vice President Harris announced 60-year-old Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Oh, and Governor Walz is a self-proclaimed Swiftie while the 'Swifties for Kamala' movement continues it's mission to see the Vice President become Madame President.

Kamala Harris And Running Mate Tim Walz Make First Appearance Together In Philadelphia Getty Images loading...

Not only did Governor Walz sign multiple music-related bills and proclamations to celebrate Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Prince since he's been Governor, he's proclaimed June 23 and 24, 2023 as “Taylor Swift Days” to celebrate and commemorate the Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis.

You also may recall that in October of 2020 Taylor endorsed the then former Vice President Joe Biden when he ran against Donald Trump. President Biden along with Vice President Harris beat Trump by more than seven million votes.

Hmmmmmm, is it an Easter egg or just simply one of her backup dancers? What do you think?

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz