The Eerie ‘Friends’ Scene That Fans Want Cut Following Matthew Perry’s Death

It's being described as "eerie" because it jokes about the death of Matthew Perry's character, Chandler Bing, but in a too-close-to-home way following Matthew's sudden and tragic death may he RIP.

According to the MSN website, superfans are speaking out about a scene in season seven, episode five. It's "The One With the Engagement Picture."

I totally remember this hilarious episode where Chandler and Courteney Cox's character, Monica, are having professional engagement photos taken for their wedding announcement. While Monica is smiling naturally and beautifully, Chandler struggles to find an authentic smile. This of course drives Monica nuts.

In that scene, after numerous, failed photos of Chandler looking natural, Monica says

What is the matter with your face? Like, this picture is supposed to say Geller and Bing to be married. Not local woman saves drowning moron.

While we fans are laughing because we're supposed to, Monica scolds the photographer for laughing as she sticks up for Chandler. Adding to the now troubling scene with another line about drowning.

Hey don’t laugh at him! He’s my drowning moron.

I agree, that's pretty eerie, foreshadowing what would soon be reality, and would be uncomfortable to watch. I don't think any of us fans and others mourning Matthew's death would laugh at it now.

"Could this scene BE anymore eerie?" "Nah they gotta cut this scene out now." "This scene will never be watched in the same way again at least I can’t."

Meanwhile, according to MSN, there are some comments from fans hoping the producers will let the popular series stay as it is.

"Everyone saying delete this scene was too young or not even born when this scene happened so let the show stay how it was intended!" "I think he would like it ♥️he had the best sense of humor."

What do you think?

