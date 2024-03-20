The One Where the ‘Friends’ Interactive TV Show Experience Is Touring

How you doin?

Here we go again with another pop-up experience where we can live some of our favorite Friends television moments.

I went with one of my girlfriends in 2019 when the original pop-up tour experience was in Boston and we had so much fun seeing actual props and costumes from the iconic sitcom about best friends living in Manhattan.

From sitting in their apartments to pivoting the couch and seeing tons of costumes, clearly, it was popular enough to make another go of it for 2024.

Could I BE wearing any more clothes?

I'm sure I don't need to tell you about this world-famous award-winning sitcom but just in case, this is the one where Jennifer Aniston plays Rachel Green, Courtney Cox plays Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow is Phoebe Buffay, Matt LaBlanc plays Joey Tribiani, David Schimmer plays Monica's brother Ross, and Matthew Perry, may he RIP, is Chandler Bing.

The series ran from 1994 to 2004 and to absolutely no one's surprise has a cult following while gaining new popularity among younger generations as well. It's been in syndication for more than 20 years and still going strong. But I digress.

Meanwhile, since the 2024 tour is underway currently is only showing New York, Boston, and Miami according to the website, if it's like last time, it should start to pop up in more cities as the year continues.

