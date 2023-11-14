First ‘Friends’ Coffeehouse Officially Opens Honoring Matthew Perry, But Not in New York

"How you doin'?"

Hopefully, you'll love that the first-ever permanent coffee shop modernized from the hit television series, Friends, is officially open in Boston with more to come around the country, fingers crossed.

And with this official opening, Matthew and his character, Chandler Bing, were honored at the first-of-its-kind, Friends-inspired cafe aptly called Central Perk Coffeehouse. According to People, the original opening date was delayed because of Matthew's untimely and devastating death so in honor of him Central Perk distributed the Chandler Bing "Can I Interest You in a Sarcastic Comment" sleeve while supplies lasted to honor his life and legacy.

According to People, Central Perk Coffeehouse is 2,600 square feet filled with Friends-inspired memorabilia and subtle nods to our favorite characters and episodes.

You'd think the first permanent Central Perk would have opened in New York City, but nope. The pricey, touristy, beautiful Back Bay neighborhood of Boston houses the very first one in the country.

According to Boston.com, the powers that be – Warner Bros., Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, and CenPer Holdings – decided that Boston was the ideal spot for a first location for Central Perk versus New York City.

Yes, it's kitschy but that's okay for many of us, if not simply to enjoy the Friends-inspired decor. And come on, who doesn't know the iconic coffee shop, where tears, laughs, and relationships ebbed and flowed during the incredible sitcom, including one of the most famous kisses in television history between Rachel and Ross?

If you happen to visit Boston, add 205 Newbury Street to your tourist attraction checklist.