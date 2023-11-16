Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

Matthew Perry's newly-released death certificate reveals several new details about the beloved Friends star's death in October, according to a new report.

Entertainment Tonight obtained a copy of Perry's death certificate on Tuesday (Nov. 14), which reveals that the actor's stepfather, Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison, was the person who identified Perry to authorities after an assistant found the actor lifeless in his hot tub on Oct. 28.

According to ET, the death certificate lists his time of death as 4:17PM, and reveals that 54-year-old Perry's funeral took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

The death certificate lists Perry's cause of death as "pending investigation" as the medical examiner waits for toxicology results to come back. Perry famously battled addiction for decades, which he chronicled in his 2022 autobiography, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

TMZ was the first outlet to report Perry's death, sharing some details about his last day. The actor spent several hours on Oct. 28 playing pickleball before returning home. He sent his assistant out for an errand, and that assistant discovered him unresponsive upon returning to the actor's home. According to TMZ, first responders discovered no drugs at the scene. Initial reports suggested the actor had drowned, possibly after suffering a heart attack.

Perry shot to fame at the age of 24 in the iconic role of Chandler Bing on Friends, and he continued in the role for all ten years of the show, which ended in 2004.

His longtime castmate Matt LeBlanc turned to social media to post a carousel of photos and a touching tribute on Tuesday, writing:

"It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."