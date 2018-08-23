Here’s Why G-Dragon’s YouTube Documentary Will Be Straight Fire

Fans of South Korean rapper G-Dragon can catch a new documentary about the K-pop star on YouTube.

The Korea Herald reported Kwon Ji-yong Act 3: M.O.T.T.E, a video and concert footage featuring the 30-year-old performer, born Kwon Ji-yong, will debut Sept. 5 on YouTube Originals.

Big Bang's agency, YG Entertainment, shared a trailer for the documentary Wednesday.

"(KWON JI YONG) Act III: M.O.T.T.E Official trailer #GD #GDRAGON #BIGBANG #ACTIII #MOTTE #YOUTUBEORIGINAL #YG," the company wrote.

YG Entertainment said the documentary focuses on G-Dragon as a person rather than his superstar persona.

"G-Dragon before glory and fame, Kwon Ji Yong was his name," the teaser reads. "G-Dragon & Kwon Ji Yong Inbetween the two, the moment of Truth."

G-Dragon and Big Bang, one of the most successful acts in Korea, celebrated their 10th anniversary as a group in 2016. G-Dragon has also had a successful solo career, and last released the EP Kwon Ji Young in June 2017.

Big Bang is presently on hiatus as G-Dragon and other members of the group complete their mandatory military service.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

