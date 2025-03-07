How Did Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Die? Autopsy Results Revealed

More info has been released regarding the passing of screen legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy.

On March 7 (Friday), New Mexico authorities held a press conference where they revealed the results of their autopsies.

Betsy died from the rare rodent-transmitted virus hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), USA Today reported. Authorities confirmed the presence of rodents on the property.

The French Connection star's cause of death was cardiac disease and “evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease.”

Sheriff Adan Mendoza believes the beloved Hollywood icon was alone with his dead wife for days before his passing.

There was no food present in Hackman's stomach at his time of death, meaning he had not eaten recently. He tested negative for hantavirus.

The late actor, along with wife Betsy Arakawa, were found dead inside their New Mexico home on Feb. 26.

Authorities were called to the home after a pest control worker called a neighborhood security officer when he stopped by and couldn't get ahold of anyone.

The security officer immediately called 911 when he peeked in a window and saw their bodies lying on the floor.

Betsy’s body was already in a state of decomposition when they found her, with "mummification" on her hands and feet and "bloating in her face."

One of their dogs, an Australian Kelpie mix, was also found dead inside the home. Two other dogs were found alive on their property.