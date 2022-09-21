10 Movie and TV Stars Who Quit Acting Forever

It is an immutable fact of life: Nothing lasts forever. Even the best careers in Hollywood come to an end at some time. But usually careers end with an actor’s death, or they slowly lose their clout and popularity over time, or maybe their laid low by a shocking scandal. In other words: It’s typically not the actor’s choice to stop working. It just happens.

It’s far rarer that a star decides to walk away from a career of their own volition. The reasons it does occasionally happen vary. Sometimes, there are health issues to consider. In other cases, a star might need to care for someone else in their family. And sometimes, an actor or actress just gets so fed up with the grind and the hassles and the politics and the B.S. that they just decide enough is enough and quit for the sake of their own sanity.

Our list of famous stars who quit show business has examples of all of those.