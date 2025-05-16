Michael J. Fox is Returning to TV This Fall in a Main Role

Talk about some fun entertainment news! And to top it off, Michael J. Fox, known for his comedic laughs, is, of course, going to star in an already popular comedy drama, just adding to its star quality.

Have you heard of the television series Shrinking, featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford?

It's one of the best shows out there. I fell in love with it the second I started watching and plan to be back on the Apple+ app in time for season 3.

Jason plays Jimmy Laird, a therapist who lost his wife while raising a teenage daughter, and starts breaking the rules and telling his clients exactly what he thinks.

Harrison plays Jimmy's colleague, Dr. Paul Rhoades.

DID YOU KNOW Michael J. Fox Named a Daughter After a Favorite Vacay Spot

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The rest of the ensemble cast is absolutely incredible.

Already out for two fun-filled and emotional seasons, it's received several nominations and was ranked in the top 10 best shows out there by the American Film Institute.

According to Deadline, the five-time Emmy award winner is going to be in the third season of this Apple TV+ hit that is expected to start streaming this fall.

Details around the role are being kept under wraps but it was revealed at the end of Season 1 that Paul has Parkinson’s, a disease Fox has been battling for three and a half decades.

Bill Lawrence, who is the creator and an executive producer of Shrinking, has worked with Michael before. The first series he created was none other than the hilarious Spin City, which Michael starred in for several seasons until his Parkinson's Disease symptoms became too much to continue for the time.

Shrinking marks Michael's return to television since his recurring roles on The Good Wife and its spin-off, The Good Fight.

Celebrities Who Got Kicked Off Flights From getting booted from flights to issues with the TSA, these celebrities, including Alec Baldwin and Naomi Campbell, have run into plenty of trouble with airlines over the years.

Discover some of the most notorious cases of celebrities getting kicked off planes, kicked out of airports or reprimanded by TSA.