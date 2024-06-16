Michael J. Fox Named a Daughter After a Favorite Summer Happy Place

I hope you're like me and enjoy celebrity fun facts. Often there's some mindless enjoyment behind them that makes us smile especially when that celebrity is beloved by basically everyone.

When you think of Michael J. Fox, he's definitely one that everyone likes. You can even watch every episode of the show that made him a household name, Family Ties, on Pluto-TV. He's only in the media when he's going to be in a movie, a television show, or is advocating for his Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's Disease. That's something Michael was diagnosed with all the way back in 1991 and his entire family is very involved with him.

I remember when the announcement came out, I teared up. Michael is still as active as he can be, whether he was acting in his most recent television show The Good Wife, which ended its run in 2020, or voicing various movie characters.

Of course, his main focus is his foundation with his family, including his daughter, who's named after a quaint Massachusetts town on Martha's Vineyard.

If you follow Michael or his wife Tracy Pollan, whom he met on Family Ties, you know they absolutely love to vacation in Martha's Vineyard and have a home in the quaint island town of Aquinnah.

Aquinnah is located on the very western tip of Martha's Vineyard, and according to WBSM Michael's most favorite sanctuary is where they came up with the name Aquinnah for one of their twin daughters.

Michael and Tracy's other children are Sam, born in 1989, Aquinnah's twin Schuyler, born in 1995, and daughter Esme Annabelle, born in 2001.

