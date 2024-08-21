Watch a Proposed ‘Back to the Future IV’ Trailer Featuring Michael J. Fox, Tom Holland

You know how quite often movies will drop on Netflix, Prime, or some streaming platform but it's only two or three out of an entire franchise?

So annoying.

That's why I was beyond, and am applauding Netflix, for dropping the Back to the Future trilogy with Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown traveling through time in that DeLorean.

I binged all three, which I originally saw in the theatres back in 1985, 1989, and 1990.

Rewatching the original was the best, obviously. It was hilarious that the future is 30 years ahead to 2015 when apparently we should have had flying cars.

Anyway, while watching the trilogy that jumps time between 1885 and 2015 I decided to see if a fourth movie ever hit the big screen and I just missed it.

While Googling I ran across this fan-made trailer for a Back to the Future Part IV called Back to the Future Legacy.

According to the Screen Culture creators, Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, plays Jake McFly, who stumbles upon Doc Brown's time travel secrets. While navigating timelines he runs into Marty McFly played by Michael J. Fox as well as others all while trying to prevent a mysterious adversary from rewriting history.

There has always been chat and speculation about a fourth movie and this Screen Culture trailer is an idea the creators would love to see come to life for us all.

However, just last month (July 2024). according to the Medium website franchise co-creator Bob Gale put all speculation to an end.

There’s no need to go back to that well. You've seen too many people go back too many times. As I've said many times, the characters in Back to the Future are my family, my children. You don't sell your kids into prostitution.

Meanwhile, according to Medium, while Michael J. Fox isn't interested going back to the future as Marty McFly and is happy with the trilogy, if it did come back to continue the storyline he's be fine with it but doubts it would be nearly as good.

I do like the concept of this trailer I must say. You know what else I would watch, eventually, if it came to fruition? This.

