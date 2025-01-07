What Does Zendaya’s Family Think About Her Engagement to Tom Holland?

Now that Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, fans are eager to know everything about the pair's new relationship status.

Most importantly – what does Zendaya's family think about her engagement?

According to TMZ, the actor spoke with the Challengers actress' father before popping the question.

Holland apparently sat down with her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, "months ago" while preparing to propose to his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star.

The outlet reported that the move was allegedly super-important to Holland as he is reportedly "very traditional."

They also claimed that Zendaya's family is entirely supportive of the engagement and thinks Holland is "a class act."

The Coleman family also includes Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, and her five siblings: Katianna, AnnaBella, Kaylee, Austin and Julien.

Supposedly, Holland proposed to the Euphoria star between Christmas and New Year's at one of her family homes in an "intimate" setting.

She then rocked her new ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, where fans immediately zeroed in on the striking rock.

Though the star hasn't confirmed any details about the ring itself, E! News reported that it appears to resemble a 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring by British jewelry designer Jessica McCormack.

After speculation was sparked by the ring's appearance on her left hand, sources confirmed the exciting news to multiple outlets, per E! News.

Plus, when a reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it, Zendaya apaprently held up her own hand with the ring on it in response, according to an article from The Los Angeles Times.

When asked if she was engaged, the former Disney Channel star coyly smiled and shrugged.

Notably, fans also spotted a dainty "T" tattoo on Zendaya's ribcage during her red carpet appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021 but met during a chemistry read for the 2017 Spider-Man film when they were still teenagers.