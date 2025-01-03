Why Zendaya Has a Complicated Relationship with Child Stardom

Zendaya grew up a child star and now she is revealing the complicated relationship she has with it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that she has seen fame take a toll on other child actors in the industry.

"I’ve seen it be detrimental to people," she said.

While she does not regret her fame at a young age, Zendaya revealed that there are certain parts of her life that she wished were not in the spotlight.

"I wouldn’t change it, but there are things that I wish I lived out privately, you know? Because you’re figuring out who you are in front of the world. And you’re like, 'I’m trying to do this right. I want to make everyone happy, but I don’t really know who I am yet. I have no idea what I’m doing," she added.

During her childhood, Zendaya was a Disney Channel darling having starred on such shows as K.C. Undercover, from 2015 to 2018 and Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013.

Since then, she has gone on to transition into full-blown access and has earned acclaim for her roles in various movies such as The Greatest Showman and Challengers. More recently, she appeared n Dune: Part Two, which became a box office smash and grossed over $700 million at the global box office.

Zendaya has earned two Emmy Awards as well as a Golden Globe award for her work.

Despite her success, Zendaya has gone on to admit that she is still figuring out who she is outside of acting.

"What other than work brings me joy? For me, it’s been about trying new things, as stupid as it sounds, like pottery or anything with your hands. It’s just trying to discover what my life is outside of the presentation of who I am," she shared.

In the past, she has admitted that child stars should be in therapy due to their sudden fame.

"There should be real therapy mandated for children growing up and becoming famous overnight. I think Chappell Roan just spoke about this too — how you’d be crazy not to go crazy because it’s just too much at points in your life. If the correct guardrails aren’t in place — and even when they are in place — things can still go wrong," she tole People.