Height Doesn’t Define Success: The Rise of the Celebrity Short King

Short King Spring is here! After years of getting the short end of the stick, short, successful men are getting their due in pop culture.

The viral social media trend "Short King Spring" was partly inspired by Tom Holland and Zendaya, whose height difference—he’s 5’8" and she’s 5’11"—has hardly interfered with their relationship.

Short King Spring! 4 Male Celebrities Who Prove Talent Isn't Measured in Inches

According to The Washington Post, shorter men have a harder time dating than tall men and even have a lower chance of getting married.

However, height hasn't stopped many people from reaching for the stars and achieving their full potential.

Below are four male celebrities who prove that talent isn't measured in inches.

Jeremy Allen White, 5'7"

Jeremy Allen White grew up in New York City and had a few minor acting gigs before landing his breakout role as Lip Gallagher in the Showtime series Shameless.

He currently stars in Hulu's The Bear, which has earned him two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes as of publishing.

White co-starred in the 2023 film The Iron Claw and will portray rock icon Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic.

Jeremy Allen White

Bruno Mars, 5'5"

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, Jr., burst onto the music scene via B.o.B's smash 2010 hit "Nothin' on You."

His blend of pop, R&B and funk has earned him critical and commercial success, as well as a plethora of Grammy Awards.

Recently, Mars released chart-topping duets with Lady Gaga and Rosé. He is currently on the last leg of his record-breaking Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, which began in 2016

Bruno Mars

Tom Holland, 5'7"

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship—and height difference—arguably started the "Short King Spring" viral trend.

The English actor is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He debuted as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Achieving massive box-office success, Holland has quickly become one of Hollywood's go-to actors.

Tom Holland

J Balvin, 5'7"

J Balvin has achieved international success with his blend of reggaeton and hip-hop.

The Colombian singer has also become a style icon through his ever-changing hair color and bold fashion choices.

He has been open about his struggle with depression and, in 2022, launched the bilingual mental wellness app OYE.

J Balvin