Guess Who’s Playing Bruce Springsteen in a New Biopic?

OMG, this is an absolutely perfect choice! Even if you're not familiar with this low-key A-lister celebrity, you've definitely heard of his newest, award-winning television series.

According to Variety, it was one of the most pivotal times in iconic rock star Bruce Springsteen's life, and now it's going from a book about "The Boss" to a biopic starring Jeremy Allen White playing the living legend.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere” adapts Warren Zanes’ book of the same name about the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album “Nebraska.” Filming is taking place primarily in Springsteen’s native New Jersey and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles, and the movie is set to hit theaters next year.

According to the Today Show, Bruce recorded the album in his bedroom without The E Street Band, inspiring generations of artists and musicians.

Jeremy's big break came from playing Phillip "Lip" Gallagher in Showtime's dark comedy-drama series Shameless from 2011-2021. The series is about a poor, dysfunctional family. The father is an addict, so his kids scam and steal to survive.

I never watched Shameless, but The Bear, with three seasons so far, has garnered two Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Jeremy. It is SO good. I stream it on Hulu, and it has 24 major awards so far.

I'm sure those awards and his looks totally helped him land this possibly life-changing movie role.

Jeremy plays award-winning, high-end chef Carmy Berzatto, who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop.

It's expected to hit the big screen in 2025.

