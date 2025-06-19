Cereal Aisle Shake-Up: General Mills Discontinues Three Breakfast Classics

General Mills just broke the hearts of breakfast lovers everywhere by quietly discontinuing three fan-favorite cereals.

The food brand confirmed to TODAY.com that three flavors of Cheerios will no longer be available on grocery store shelves.

What Cheerios Flavors Are Being Discontinued?

Here are the three Cheerios flavors that have been chopped from the lineup:

Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Oat Crunch

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios

Honey Nut Cheerios Minis

Rumors about the discontinued cereal flavors first surfaced last month on Instagram, when @the_cerealqueen shared a post about the changes.

General Mills announced the decision stemmed from a variety of factors, including insufficient consumer demand, ingredient shortages and/or other supply chain challenges.

After noticing their favorite morning cereals had disappeared from store shelves, fans quickly voiced their frustration and disappointment online.

What Customers Had to Say

"Please, please. . . pretty please bring back Chocolate PEANUT BUTTER Cheerios! Please! This is the only breakfast food my son will eat. I can't believe the best variety you make has disappeared from the grocery store shelves! Bring it back PLEASE!" one person demanded on social media.

"It’s a great cereal and we’ve been enjoying it for about ten years! All we see when we search for it are these crazy flavors that are apparently not selling well. Please bring it back to our stores," another customer wrote, according to Woman's World.

"I LOVED the minis! So sad to see them go, but thank you so much for the heads-up," one Instagram user commented.

READ MORE: America’s Largest Cereal Maker Laying Off 300 Workers, Shutting Down Plants

It’s not all bad news, though.

General Mills also announced they’re introducing new and returning flavors this year, including bringing back Frosted Lemon Cheerios for a limited time this summer.

"Much like Frosted Lemon Cheerios, which returned by popular demand, we continue to listen to our fans as we evolve our offerings," the company shared.