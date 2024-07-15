Does 90 percent of our money have traces of cocaine on it? What about fecal matter and viruses?

Whether this is the first time you're hearing this or not, these are proven facts that are actually kind of mind-blowing (pardon the pun).

We know our money is absolutely filthy and carries cocaine, germs, and other grossness but how much?

According to the Market Watch website, this isn't a surprise since the blend of cotton and linen that makes up our bills has crevices where bacteria easily grows and cocaine easily rests.

Paper-based money can transfer live flu viruses for up to 17 days, and we rarely think to wash our hands before or after handling money. Bacteria can live for weeks on bills, especially considered where they’re kept.

Ewwwwwww! That's enough to make you go cashless forever, or at the very least wash your hands each time you handle cash.

Cocaine

According to National Geographic, 90 percent of our bills are tainted with cocaine. Whether it's from a drug deal or drug user rolling up a bill, we've all handled drug money.

Feces

More than 90 percent of our bills has traces of feces. According to Market Watch, harmful pathogens and various bacteria lands on money from people who don't wash their hands after using the restroom.

Viruses and Bacteria

Besides the flu, we come into contact with microbes living on our bills that involve cold viruses, pneumonia, food poisoning, and gastric ulcers. According to Market Watch. living viruses and other bacteria is covering more than 90 percent of our cash money.

Canada and the U.K. switched to plastic-based banknotes several years ago which carries a lot less bacteria. Plus you can wipe off the cocaine and bacteria on the money.

Will the United States ever do this?

