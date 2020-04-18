Vanessa Bryant Thanks WNBA for Gigi’s Honorary Draft Pick: ‘It Would Have Been a Dream Come True for Her’

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her late daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s honorary WNBA draft pick.

The 2020 WNBA draft pick took place on Friday (April 17) with Gigi, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who were also killed in the tragic helicopter crash that also killed Gigi's father, NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

"It would have been a dream come true for her," Vanessa said in a video played during the draft pick which aired on ESPN. "She worked tirelessly every single day, she wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy."

"So thank you," she added. "Thank you for honoring my little girl. Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA... I want to congratulate all of this year's draft picks. Work hard. Never settle. Use that Mamba Mentality."

Vanessa shared a photo on Instagram of Gigi's honorary No. 2 WNBA jersey. "You did it! Mommy's proud and happy for you mamacita," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

See the posts and video, below.