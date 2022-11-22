Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Granted Restraining Order Against Stalker Who DMed Her

Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, has filed for a restraining order against a 32-year-old stalker.

The man, Dwayne Kemp, apparently began stalking her two years ago when she was 17.

Bryant filed for the order in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, according to NBC News.

Kemp allegedly began harassing Bryant via social media in 2020, sending her messages as if they were in a romantic relationship. He also threatened to make contact with her offline.

Also detailed by NBC, Kemp allegedly sent Bryant a photo of her father in July 2021 and insinuated that he hoped they could have a "Kobe-like child" together.

"Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,’" the message apparently said.

Kemp is also known to be a gun enthusiast online, and has since attempted to track down Bryant in person at her University of Southern California campus multiple times, as recently as Nov. 2.

After trying to contact Bryant in person, Kemp threatened to buy two AK-47 firearms online.

Subsequently, Kemp posted again on Instagram and announced that he was hoping to purchase a "Glock Switch," a firearm that is illegal to possess.

It was also stated that he posted three videos to Instagram and Facebook Nov. 9 that showed him attempting to purchase a rifle.

Kemp has allegedly been arrested and/or convicted previously four different times, one incident involving the use of a firearm.

TMZ reported that Kemp showed up at Bryant's sorority house and at one of the USC buildings she has class in and was allegedly roaming around with flowers.

The documents allegedly stated that Kemp's escalating behavior has been witnessed by several others, including USC campus police, USC faculty, and members of Bryant's sorority, and that the campus police and the LAPD said the stalking has caused Bryant "substantial emotional distress."

On Twitter, a fan quote-tweeted what appeared to be a video of the stalker and noted that he was wearing a "Gigi Bryant bracelet," referring to Bryant's younger sister who tragically passed away with their father.

"PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS!" another fan tweeted.