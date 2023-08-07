Taylor Swift kicked off her final string of 2023 shows in the U.S. Thursday night in Los Angeles. Among the fans cheering at SoFi stadium were the late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, and two daughters, Bianka, 6, and Natalia, 20.

Swift knew they were there, and during her signature song "22," the once-country, now-pop icon gave little Bianka an interaction she won't soon forget. As the singer made her way down the catwalk — decked out in a black hat and big white T-shirt — her walk turned into a run. She was headed to meet Bianka, who was adorably adorned in a multi-colored sequin jacket and tulle dress, hoisted above the ground to meet the stage level.

Swift quickly engulfed Kobe’s daughter with a sweet embrace, taking off her hat and giving it to Bianka.

Vanessa shared a still shot of the moment on Instagram, noting how much they all love Taylor Swift.

Kobe was there in spirit: Vanessa posted the handmade jacket she was wearing on her Instagram Stories. Nestled among sequins, she placed a photo of Swift and Kobe onstage during the 1989 World Tour at the then-Staples Center on August 21, 2015.

attachment-Screenshot 2023-08-04 at 11.43.46 AM loading...

A nod to Swift's song — but as a sweet sentiment to her late husband — the front of the jacket sported a "Say You’ll Remember Me" patch.

Vanessa Instagram loading...

Kobe Bryant and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.

