Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Seeking ‘Hundreds of Millions’ in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant is reportedly claiming Kobe Bryant's death cost their family "hundreds of millions of dollars."

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the late basketball star's widow is seeking monetary damages as part of a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company and the estate of the pilot involved in the deadly crash that killed her husband and teenage daughter on January 26 in California.

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash. Other victims included John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser.

"As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and GB’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper," the document states.

The lawsuit also notes that Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 chopper who also died in the crash, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances."

As previously reported, Vanessa and the other victims' families blame Zobayan for not properly monitoring and assessing the weather before taking off, as well as failing to cancel the flight when he learned of the poor weather conditions.

The documents state that "although the total specific amount of personal injury damages the plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equal hundreds of millions of dollars."