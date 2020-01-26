Kobe Bryant Dead Following Helicopter Crash

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Jan. 26).

The NBA icon passed away in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. TMZ broke the story first, while ABC7 sports anchor and reporter Curt Sandoval confirmed his death on Twitter. CNN also confirmed the news.

"Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down," TMZ first reported. An apparent fire broke out and when emergency services arrived, all passengers were already dead.

The exact cause of the fire and crash are currently under investigation.

Nine people are confirmed dead from the crash, including Bryant and the pilot. TMZ also reports that one of Bryant's daughters, 13-year-old Gianna "GiGi" Marie Onore, had been on board as well and is also dead. A basketball teammate of Gianna's, Alyssa Altobelli, and her parents, Keri and John Altobelli were also identified among the deceased.

His wife Vanessa Bryant was reportedly not on board.

Kobe was a frequent flyer, using helicopters to travel to his Lakers practices from Newport Beach, California to the team's arena in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. He previously owned a Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Kobe and Vanessa shared four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri. Capri was born in June 2019.

Kobe's historic basketball career earned his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, to be retired by the Lakers, making him the only player in history to hold that honor.