Gigi Hadid Won’t Serve as Juror in Harvey Weinstein’s Trial

Gigi Hadid has been officially dismissed from Harvey Weinstein's upcoming rape trial.

On Monday (January 13), the 24-year-old supermodel was spotted outside a New York City courthouse after she was called in as a potential juror the disgraced film producer's case. She reportedly told the judge that despite having met Weinstein, she believed she could remain impartial if selected for the jury.

“I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts,” Hadid said.

She was among 35 potential jurors who were asked to fill out a questionnaire and return to court on Thursday (January 16), however, she has since been nixed. According to Variety, Hadid was "excused shortly after her arrival" after both the defense and prosecution agreed she "was not suitable to serve as a juror on Weinstein’s case."

Her dismissal might have something to do with the fact that she confirmed she knows Salma Hayek, a potential witness in Weinstein's case. In 2017, the actress accused him of sexual harassment in a powerful New York Times op-ed piece. In it, she called him a "monster" and claims he threatened both her life and her career.

Also, Hadid is close friends with Cara Delevingne, who went public with her own accusations against Weinstein in 2017. She alleges he pressured her to go up to his hotel room during a meeting to discuss a potential film role. There, he not only tried to kiss her but asked her to kiss another woman who was in the room with them.

Weinstein's trial began on January 6 and is expected to resume on January 22 after the jury selection process is complete. If convicted, he could serve the rest of his life in prison.