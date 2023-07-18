Gigi Hadid Arrested for Possession of Marijuana While on Vacation

Gigi Hadid was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana while on a girls' trip in the Cayman Islands.

According to E! News, the supermodel was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10.

Hadid and friends arrived via private plane, where officials found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage. The group was subsequently arrested for "suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja."

The model and her friends were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center. They were later released on bail.

Hadid was formally charged in a court appearance on July 12, where she pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000. She faces no further charges.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," a representative for Hadid told E! News in a statement.

Since the arrest, Hadid has posted several photos from her vacation on her social media, suggesting she's not too bothered by the incident.

In one picture shared on July 14, she showed off a seemingly new dragon tattoo on her hip, and in another post, she shared an underwater snap of herself swimming with a twisted pool noodle.

"What designer makes this noodle? Wrong answers only," she jokingly wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday (July 18), she shared an Instagram Story of herself and two other girls wearing bathing suits, seemingly from their tropical vacation.

Hadid is mom to 2-year-old Khai, her daughter with her ex and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.