Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda has allegedly accused Zayn Malik of hitting her, according to TMZ sources.

TMZ reports that Yolanda, the grandmother of Zayn and Gigi's daughter Khai, claims that the "PILLOWTALK" singer struck her last week. A source told the outlet that Yolanda is considering filing a police report. At the time of this article's publication no report has been filed.

Zayn addressed the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he said.

The singer also shared a statement about the situation on social media in a Notes app letter. He noted that he is a "private person" and wants to "create a safe and private space for [his] daughter to grow up in — a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," Zayn wrote, adding that "here is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment."

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he concluded.

The One Direction alum and model began dating on and off beginning in 2015. They welcomed their child in September 2020.