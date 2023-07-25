Zayn Fan Went From ‘Deranged Fangirl’ Tweeting About Singer to Love Interest in His Music Video

Talk about manifestation! The model who plays Zayn's love interest in his new music video for "Love Like This" was actually once a diehard fan who spent her teen years tweeting about the former One Direction member.

"Fun fact, I didn't even audition for this. The directors had been keeping an eye on me & reached out directly. You never know who’s watching — dream big, work hard, & put yourself out there," Grace Dumdaw wrote in the caption of a TikTok video showing their journey from "deranged fangirl at 15" to music video star.

Dumdaw reveals some of her old tweets in the TikTok video, which has been viewed over 4.9 million times as of publishing.

In one tweet, they wrote, "I would kill my family to touch Zayn Malik," while another reads, "Our mere mortal eyes are unworthy of seeing the true glistening beauty of Zayn Malik."

Watch her TikTok below:

Fellow fans marveled at her story in the comments section.

"GURRRLLLL YOU LIVING A WATTPAD STORY," one viewer commented.

"Need your manifestation routine," another fan shared.

"Every Zayn girl wishes she was you right now," someone else wrote.

Watch Zayn's "Love Like This" Music Video:

In a follow-up video with over 2 million views, Dumdaw elaborated on their feelings about the dream gig.

"It's June 23... Tomorrow I kiss Zayn Malik," Dumdaw says in the clip, laughing incredulously.

"I can't believe this is my life…. I delusioned [sic] my way into becoming Y/N [your name]. so grateful for this life & everyone supporting me," she captioned the clip.

Since their days as a teenage fangirl, Dumdaw has embarked on a career involving music, acting, podcasting, photography and more, according to their Instagram page.