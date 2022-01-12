Did Zayn Malik Just Join This Plus Size Dating App?

Is that you, Zayn Malik? Fans may have discovered that the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer is now active on a plus size dating app.

Screenshots and a video clip have been circulating on social media of a man who appears to be the former One Direction member on the dating website WooPlus, though it's still unconfirmed if it's him for sure.

The profile in question lists "Zed" as the member's name, as well as Ottsville, Philadelphia as his location. Zayn previously lived in Pennsylvania when he was in a relationship with Gigi Hadid.

According to the profile, the user's bio reportedly includes that he is interested in "spiritualism" and has an "athletic" body type. The occupation listed on the account says "self-employed and entrepreneur," with an income over $150,001.

Members of WooPlus have to verify their identity through facial recognition, making fans believe that the account making the rounds on social media might legitimately belong to Zayn.

In addition to screenshots of the profile, a video of what appears to be a fully-bearded Zayn participating in WooPlus' emoji challenge verification process also leaked online.

"WooPlus is the dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love," the company's official website reads. "An inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. Love is at the core of everything we do. We want our users to feel beautiful, sexy, and appreciated, to enjoy dating and finding the love they deserve. WooPlus provides you a friendly environment to find other plus size singles for friendship, dates, relationship and love."

Back in 2016, Zayn spoke to Billboard about his preference for "fuller" women.

"I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman," he said at the time.

The pop star's apparent new dating venture follows his breakup with Gigi, who he had been dating on and off since 2015. They broke up in late 2021 after Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, accused the singer of hitting the model. Zayn has denied her claim.

Zayn and Gigi share a daughter named Khai. She was born in 2020.