Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Dating?

Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik pop's next big power couple?

People reports Selena and Zayn were recently spotted getting cozy together at a restaurant in New York City.

To add fuel to the flame, a TikTok user named Klarissa Garcia claims that a friend who works at the restaurant served the couple and sent her texts saying that Selena and Zayn walked into the restaurant “hand in hand” and were “making out.”

According to Klarissa's TikTok video, Selena is one of just 18 people that Malik follows on Instagram.

Watch her video below:

Ever since the dating rumors began to spread online, social media has gone wild with their reactions to the potential couple.

"Hailey and Selena are friends now, Zayn and Selena going out on dinner dates….IT'S NOT EVEN NOON OVER HERE EVERYBODY JUST STAND STILL," one Twitter user wrote.

"Zayn and Selena ooooh i love this song," another tweeted.

Check out more reactions below:

The news of Selena and Zayn dating remains unconfirmed as of publishing. However, this isn't the first time Selena has been linked to another pop artist romantically in 2023.

Selena was linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart earlier this year.

"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs. [They're] very casual and low-key," a source told Us Weekly.

However, Selena debunked the speculation just a few days after the rumors spread.