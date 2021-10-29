Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence Following Alleged Zayn Malik and Yolanda Dispute

Gigi Hadid has spoken out following the alleged dispute between Zayn Malik and her mother Yolanda.

On Thursday (Oct. 28), Gigi's rep told E! News, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for [daughter] Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Meanwhile, Gigi's sister, Bella, her brother Anwar, and Anwar's girlfriend Dua Lipa have all unfollowed Zayn on Instagram and other social media platforms.

On her Instagram Story, Bella shared a photo of a naked woman on a beach shortly after the news of the alleged altercation between Yolanda and Zayn broke publicly. The caption for the image read, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."

Zayn's sister, Walihya, supported her brother by sharing screenshots of his statement and his comment to TMZ in a series of Instagram Stories.

Just before Yolanda's allegation made the news, Walihya shared this quote on her social media: "I've learned three lessons this year: to leave people where they at, accept situations for what they are, and not every action needs a reaction."

Walihya continued to share other graphics on her Instagram Story. One read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you care. What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."

People reports that Gigi and Zayn have broken up. The news follows Yolanda's allegation that Zayn "struck" her.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a source close to the Hadid family told the outlet. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild." Zayn has accepted a plea deal for four charges of harassment.