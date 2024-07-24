Watch Gerry the Giraffe Get a Neck Adjustment from a Chiropractor

Have you ever been to a chiropractor? While they're clearly used to our human bodies, adjusting our backs, hips, and of course, necks, imagine having to work on the largest neck in the world.

A rancher in Oklahoma noticed that his giraffe, Gerry, was having trouble moving his jaw to left which was causing major eating issues. Even though Gerry didn't seem to be in any pain, the rancher decided to reach out to a doctor who has done chiropractic work on other animals, too.

According to WCVB Boston, Dr. Joren Whitley is a chiropractor in Oklahoma. He has become a specialist in his field for working on animals, as well. It's usually dogs, however his resume now includes chickens, a lion in South Africa (yes, the lion was sedated first), and even an injured bat who can hang upside down again because of his adjustment.

Here's the video from ABC 7 Los Angeles. And just wait until you see how appreciative Gerry is after a few helpful adjustments.

Joren says he loves working on animals, and even though he knows that there are plenty of skeptics out there who say there's no scientific basis that chiropractic adjustments work on humans or animals, he's seen it first hand, including with Gerry,

They're a lot more appreciative I think than some of my human patients. He absolutely loved it. I mean he was rubbing all over me. He was licking all over me.

If you want to watch the full adjustment with Joren, here you go from his own YouTube channel.

