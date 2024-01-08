Man Devastated After ‘Jealous’ Girlfriend Throws Away His Late Grandma’s Secret Recipe

A man on Reddit is feeling "sad and confused" after his girlfriend threw away his deceased grandma's secret recipe and showed zero remorse afterward.

"My partner and I have been living together for [three] years now and everything has been great until recently. Sadly my grandma passed away a few years ago and before she did, she gave me her family recipe book. This book was filled with secret family recipes that she trusted me with. I love cooking and absolutely loved my grandma's meals so this book means a lot to me," he wrote.

"The other day I was looking for a recipe in the book to make one of my grandma's special meals. But to my surprise the page with the recipe was gone. I searched everywhere and found out that my partner had thrown it away thinking the recipe was wrong," the man continued.

The man's girlfriend claimed she "didn't know" the recipe book was his grandma's and "assumed it was just some old notebook or whatever."

"I was really upset. She didn't ask me before throwing away something that meant a lot to me. It wasn't just a recipe... it had a piece of my family's history. I tried to explain how important it was but she didn't care and said I could find another recipe online and that I'm overreacting," he added.

The man is now struggling to move past the incident, especially since his girlfriend is being "so dismissive" of his feelings. "I've never seen her behave this way before," he concluded.

READ MORE: Man Discovers Fiancee Is ‘Racist’ While Using Her Computer

In the comments section, Reddit users roasted the man's petty girlfriend.

"She's lying," one person claimed.

"Why do you want to move past this? Her answer is questionable at best. Seems far more likely she was jealous, or having feelings about your love for the recipe. Her being unapologetic is a big red flag. I'd be devastated if I did something like this accidentally," another chimed in.

"Why couldn't she just leave it there, even if it were 'wrong?' I’m not totally buying that explanation. But regardless, if I had unwittingly thrown something away that meant that much to my husband, I would be mortified, totally remorseful and trying to do whatever I could to replace or find another recipe. Her reaction is telling," someone else commented.