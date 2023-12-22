Man Discovers Fiancee is ‘Racist’ While Using Her Computer to Order a Gift: ‘I’m Going to Throw Up’

A 24-year-old man was shocked after borrowing his fiancée's computer to order her a Christmas gift and uncovering a horrific secret about her.

He explained that he met his 26-year-old fiancée roughly six years ago and they both felt "out of place" at the California state school they attended.

"My fiancée has always had some unique quirks, but she has a diagnosed anxiety disorder and is from rural Idaho, so I maybe give her the benefit of the doubt a little bit too often," he wrote on Reddit. "Something I have been silently aware of is the fact that my fiancé has always been a little weird around black people. I am white, and so is she, but I was adopted into a black family when I was little, so my whole extended family is black."

The man continued, "My best friend 'Tim' is also black, we grew up in the same city and were roommates the first two years of college. My fiancée has never liked Tim, despite him being my childhood best friend and someone who is clearly important to me. She’s always said that Tim is too loud or rude to her or that she doesn’t like the way he “smells."

He noted that she usually tries to get him to hang out with friends, who are white, over Tim.

"She even suggested I have HER best friend's boyfriend as my best man over Tim. At the time all of these things registered as weird of course, but as I said she’s a very naturally quirky woman who does strange things sometimes," he recalled. "I told her that I still planned on having Tim as my best man, and that was that."

"Flash forward to today, and wedding planning has been going great. My three sisters along with my fiancées best friend are going to be bridesmaids, and my wife is supposed to pick out and order bridesmaid dresses by the end of next week," he said. "We’ve been having a ton of fun building our wedding registry. We live in a nice house but are working on remodeling the kitchen, so most of our registry is kitchen stuff."

He saw an ad for "some hilarious-but-tasteful lobster oven mitts, and I grabbed my fiancé’s laptop to add them to our wedding registry."

"To my absolute horror, when I opened her computer, the browser was opened to a search along the lines of 'colors that make black women look ugly.' I looked through her search history: 'What colors wash out dark skin,' 'worst bridesmaids dresses for dark skinned women,' literally dozens of searches across these lines," he detailed.

He immediately closed her laptop and is wanting to confront his bride-to-be.

"I know it’s 'her big day' but this is seriously raising some red flags. I feel like I’m going to throw up but maybe I’m reading too far into things?," he concluded his post.

In the comments, Reddit users pleaded for the man to reconsider marrying his fiancée.

"Are you ready to marry a racist? You might want to really soul search before it’s too late to answer no," one person wrote.

"She's always been a racist and OP has always known this. He's having second thoughts now because it finally hit home how racist she actually is, and that he may have to deal with this the rest of his life," another user chimed in.

"Why would you even want to marry someone that is so openly racist even before you came upon her search history? She doesn't like black people while your whole family & best friend are black. That isn't just a red flag. It's an exploding alarm," a third person commented.