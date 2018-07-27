‘Gossip Girl’ Star Ed Westwick Won’t Face Charges In 3 Separate Rape Cases

Los Angeles prosecutors have decided not to file rape charges against Ed Westwick due to insufficient evidence, Variety reports.

The former Gossip Girl star was accused last year of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third. Actress Kristin Cohen made the first accusation, claiming on Facebook in November that Westwick held her down and raped her at his Los Angeles home in 2014. Aurélie Wynn followed with the second claim, also via Facebook, writing that Westwick attacked her in 2014 while she was sleeping. And that same month, producer Rachel Eck alleged to Buzzfeed News that Westwick pulled her onto a bed and "aggressively groped" her the night before the 2014 Academy Awards.

A fourth woman, stylist Haley Camille Freedman, came forward in March with claims that Westwick forced sex on her throughout a period of 48 hours in 2014, though it's unclear if she was part of the investigation.

According to Variety, prosecutors said in a memo on Friday (July 27) that they did not have enough evidence to pursue charges against Westwick. The memo stated that two of the women provided witnesses to help corroborate their accounts — including some who were outside the room where the alleged assault took place — but that "those witnesses were not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt."

The third victim, who is not identified in the memo, did not respond to inquiries from the District Attorney’s office, and thus the case was dropped.

Westwick has vehemently denied the accusations, calling them "unverified" and "provably untrue." He was previously set to appear in a BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence, but his part was recast after the allegations broke.