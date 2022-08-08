Does the ‘Green Line’ Theory Explain Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup?

A viral theory on TikTok suggests Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship was always doomed to fail.

Over the weekend news broke that the pair — who were first spotted out together in October 2021 — have called it quits. A source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson ran into problems with their schedules. However, they added the two still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

Although work seemed to create distance between the lovers (literally, since Davidson has been in Australia filming a project), TikTok user Jack Mac, a.k.a. @jackmacbarstool, suggests the couple's body language made it clear they were incompatible from the start.

The TikToker credits the "green line test" for the insight.

The test, which originated on Twitter, is used to "show whose axis is straight and whose is being pulled in." The implication is that leaning in toward a partner — which can be highlighted by drawing green lines over a photo — physically showcases which partner is more consumed by the relationship.

In his first video about the topic, Jack used several famous couples to emphasize the concept. For instance, Will Smith and Prince Harry both appear to lean into Jada Pinkett Smith and Meghan Markle, respectively. The women can usually be spotted standing upright in photos as the men lean in.

Meanwhile, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley both stand upright, which implies they are equally involved in the relationship.

Jack shared a second video about the green line test after news of Kardashian and Davidson's split broke.

"I made it clear Kim and Pete weren't going to last long. Pete would stay with Kim forever, but Kim was never going to respect or lean in like Pete," he claimed in the clip. "The green lines never lie."

The TikTok user added Davidson is "a multiple-time offender of leaning in."

Jack's follow-up video went viral on the app, amassing over 6.8 million views and 1 million likes as of publishing.

Other users weighed in on the theory in the comments section.

"I started looking at all my pics differently now," one user wrote, while another commented, "He was her rebound relationship ... she literally used him."

Someone else pointed out that Kardashian's outfits make leaning physically difficult. However, others implied Davidson might have a recurring problem with getting too involved too fast in his relationships.

"I feel that Pete falls too fast and hard for women that are very busy and independent," one user commented. "He deserves someone that loves him as much as he loves."

Jack later uploaded a video claiming Kardashian and Davidson are "the perfect case study" for the green line test, alleging Kardashian ended the relationship while Davidson got multiple tattoos to commemorate the couple's love.