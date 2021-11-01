What’s Going on Between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted hanging out together.

The duo kicked off Halloween weekend with a trip to Knott's Scary Farm in California on Friday (Oct. 29). They were joined by friends including newly engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The group reportedly rented out the venue for a private evening of spooky fun, according to Entertainment Tonight.

People acquired exclusive photos of Kardashian and Davidson holding hands while riding a roller coaster inside the theme park. The photos immediately sparked questions about their relationship status. However, a source told the publication that they are just friends.

"They hang out in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," the source claimed. "It's just friends hanging out."

Sources for both TMZ and ET reiterated that the pair are on friendly terms. "Kim and Pete have fun together," a source told ET. Of course, one of their mutual connections is Travis (who is also close with Davidson's friend Machine Gun Kelly). TMZ added that Kourtney and Travis reportedly planned the outing.

Although they aren't together romantically, Kardashian and Davidson did share a kiss onscreen when the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live in October. During the skit,m they recreated the magic carpet ride from Disney's Aladdin. In the funny scene, Davidson played the titular street rat with a heart of gold and Kardashian channeled Princess Jasmine.

Watch the sketch, below:

It wasn't the only scene they shared during the episode. Davidson parodied his pal MGK in a second skit. In that one, Kardashian delivered her best impression of her sister Kourtney. SNL's Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman also co-starred; they played Travis Barker and Megan Fox, respectively.

Watch them all in action below:

Kourtney and Megan went viral after a joint appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year. They have seemingly developed a close friendship of their own via partners MGK and Travis.

Although they may not be dating, it's clear that Kardashian and Davidson both enjoy poking fun at their mutual friends. That in and of itself is a solid relationship.