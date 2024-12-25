Clad in Green Fur Heat to Toe Watch the Grinch Get Arrested Just in Time For Christmas

And just in time for Christmas! First, it was Santa Claus who was arrested in Dallas, Texas, a few days ago, but I'm assuming he's out, considering gifts galore are reigning around the world. I'll show you his arrest in a bit.

Meanwhile, to Greenwich, Connecticut, about 30 minutes outside New York City. where local police slapped the cuffs on Mr. Grinch. The catch? He's an officer himself, and it's actually a holiday tradition in the beautiful NYC Suburb.

Watch.

According to the CT Insider, a Greenwich native and now-retired Greenwich police officer keeps the tradition of dressing up like the mean one each year and then getting arrested. You can see what a big hit he is actually waving as he rides his bike down the popular Greenwich Avenue shopping and dining area in downtown Greenwich. Even stopping for photo ops along the way.

Meanwhile, here's Santa's getting led away in handcuffs in Dallas, which was not a stunt.

Maybe it's one of the big red guy's rebellious, grown-up former elves causing havoc. Whatever is happening, and whatever we choose to believe, it's an annual thing to see Santas having issues.

However, if Santa did try to escape, that would make this surreal moment feel even more like a Hollywood holiday comedy. We've seen plenty of movies and sitcoms having fun with Mr. Claus hitting the bottle one too many times in a comical way. There are even horror movies about Santa, which I personally refuse to watch.

I couldn't find any information anywhere on why Santa Claus was arrested in Dallas. Hmmmmm.

Although if anyone is going to have connections, it's Santa, right? Even the police officers look like they're smiling while escorting Santa to a squad car.

