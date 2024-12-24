Man Tells Off Woman for Humming During Classical Holiday Music Concert

A man in Reddit's Am I The A--hole forum was fed up with a woman at a classical holiday music concert.

"I spent $110 on two front-row seats for holiday music we were excited for," he explained in his post, noting that classical concerts are one of his and his fiancée's favorite date night activities.

"Not even 15 seconds after the music started, the woman directly behind me began loudly humming with the music. At first, I tried to ignore it, hoping she’d stop, but she just kept going," he said.

He added that her humming was not subtle either, it was allegedly loud, and she was "clearly drunk."

"The husband at one point said something around the lines of her needing to stop as it’s not polite, but the wife laughed it off," he went on.

He said that he was "incredibly mad" by then and "hates confrontation" but decided to keep quiet because his fiancée hadn't seemed to notice the disturbance and he didn't want to "ruin her night."

"30 minutes into the concert, I told my Fiancée I needed to say something. I can’t hear the music and I was frustrated. That’s when my Fiancée noticed and told me it’s okay and not to make a scene," he said.

"Maybe 5 minutes later, the woman behind me begins singing! Straight singing! If you’re not familiar with classical music etiquette. You don’t sing, you don’t hum, you don’t make sound, you don’t tap your feet," he continued.

He then decided to turn around and asked the woman to "please stop."

The woman waved him off and her husband ignored the man's complaints.

"You could hear the whispers of others giggling and repeating what I said to their significant other. But guess what? She didn’t stop!" the man said.

"If it wasn’t for my Fiancée being able to enjoy most of the show I would have asked for a refund or for someone to ask her to leave," he added.

He also noted that his fiancée tried saying something to the woman as well, and she still refused to stop singing and humming.

"Honestly[,] when the concert ended at the hour mark, I didn’t want to look at that woman, I didn’t want to do anything but leave. I paid $110 to listen to a woman hum in my ear for an hour. It was a lesson in patience, but not in a good way," he concluded.

Many commenters shared the man's annoyance, with one calling it "maddening."

"This is when you as quietly and politely as possible move to the end of the row, find an usher or other person with authority, and lodge a complaint," one person commented.

"She shouldn’t have shown up drunk. You had every right to ask her to stop, no one wants to hear a drunk person at a classical concert. I’m amazed an usher didn’t kick her out when she started singing!" another person wrote in the comments.

"As a classical musician[,] I don’t practice and perfect my craft for people like this to ruin it for others," someone else added.