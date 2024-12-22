When your next door neighbor's house becomes a bright tourist destination, sleep is a luxury they can't seem to get.

In the Bad Neighbors Reddit thread, an anonymous neighbor shared their "hate" of their "holier than thou" next door neighbor. They also boast one of the largest Christmas decoration displays in their city, with over 100,000 lights synched to music.

Between the day after Thanksgiving until the day after Christmas, their street is crowded with visitors. "People constantly block our driveway, throw trash in our yard and are just disrespectful in general," they wrote. "The constant vehicles and noise also make it hard for our child to sleep at night."

After 10 years of dealing with the enormous display next door, the author and their partner requested that they "put some limits on the lights such as stopping them at 9 pm on school nights, asking people not to block the drives and to pick up the trash in our yard."

They responded that they can "do what we want because of religious freedom and it is not our fault people are rude." However, they did offer to get noise and light blocking curtains for their child's room, which the parents already owned and used for the kid.

"But they refused to pick up the trash as it was not their responsibility or change the time when the lights are on," the neighbor confirmed. They allegedly even had their 7-year-old son on their roof putting up lights.

"What I hate most about the lights is how much they have impacted my enjoyment of the holiday season (and yes I understand that is all on me). Their absolute disdain for their neighbors and the stress and strain it causes every time you leave the house at night not knowing if you will struggle to get into your own drive when you return," the person explained.

The author expressed how people have parked in front of and in their driveway to go watch the lights. People are regularly in their cars in a line that goes down their block and they run into trouble when they try to pull into their own driveway.

"At this point is I am resigned to dislike my neighbors for their sheer lack of caring, because we will not be moving anytime soon. I have contemplated all sorts of NSFW displays to put outside our house but my husband talks sense into me," they shared. "I just needed to rant a bit... Also, be respectful of the neighbors when you go look at lights."