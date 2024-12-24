What Do the Radio City Rockettes Do When It’s Not Christmas?

Ever wondered what happens to the Radio City Rockettes when it's not Christmas?

Turns out, they're like real-life Barbies who are data analysts, medical professionals, moms and more during the off-season and beyond.

In an interview with People, three Rockettes revealed what their lives are like when they aren't doing high kicks.

"Everybody does something different. We have some full-time moms, we have some full-time accountants. It really is different for everybody," Rockette Jordan Betscher told the outlet.

"We have some people that are accountants, we have some people that work in HR. I know some women are definitely balancing full-time jobs. I'm not doing as much juggling. But that is also something that I do in the off-season — and it's something that I'm also very passionate about, too," Alexis Payton, a four-time Rockette who also works as a data analyst, said.

"It's within the realm of public health, I like to say. I actually got my master's in environmental engineering, so the first few hours of my day are spent being a data analyst. I do that year-round," she added.

"I'll do anything from checking my emails, analyzing data, and contributing to manuscripts — and then after that, I'm ready for a 4:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. show," she explained.

On the other hand, Betscher shared that she has dedicated her entire life to dance and finds work as a freelance dancer in the off-season.

"I'm auditioning, I'm doing TV, film and theater work — and I'm always taking class too to make sure I stay in tip-top shape," she revealed.

"We have some off-season events that we do as well," she added, referring to the Rockettes' additional shows and social media obligations.

"We've performed in the Tony Awards. We've also performed at the VMAs. Last year, we performed at the Cheetah Awards in New York. We do a lot of things in the off-season as well to keep it fresh and to stay alive. You know?" she explained.

Rockette Britain Feeny also shared her experience as a freelance dancer.

"I audition and I just like dancing, [so I] do a bunch of jobs in the off-season when I can," she said.

"During this season specifically, I'm only a Rockette. It's what I have put at my forefront because that's all I feel like I have time and energy for... just want to make sure I give this my full attention, obviously, for the two months that we do perform," she added of the Rockettes' famous Christmas Spectacular.

People noted that it has been previously reported that a Rockette reportedly earns about $2,627.51 weekly.