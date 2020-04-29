Hailee Steinfeld Seemingly Shaded Her Record Label for Lack of New Album Promo

Hailee Steinfeld seemingly shaded her record label for failing to promote her upcoming album adequately.

The singer shared an Instagram post on Monday (April 27) which promoted the first release of her upcoming two-part album, Half Written Story.

Her record label, Republic Records, commented three black heart emojis on the post. The 23-year-old pop star replied to the comment, “You gonna post about it?”

Republic Records has not replied to Steinfeld’s response, however, the company’s Instagram account did create a post on Tuesday (April 28) to promote her album.

“New @haileesteinfeld coming soon May 8th // Half Written Story," the caption read. The label even added the pre-save album link to their Instagram bio.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star signed to Republic Records in 2015, less than a week after Pitch Perfect 2 debuted in theaters.

The upcoming record marks the first body of work Steinfeld has released since her debut EP, Haiz, in 2015.

The first half of Half Written Story debuts on May 8.

