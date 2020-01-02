Did Niall Horan Cheat on Hailee Steinfeld?

Hailee Steinfeld's new song has fans thinking Niall Horan cheated on her.

On New Year's Day (January 1), the 23-year-old singer dropped “Wrong Direction,” a breakup track widely believed to be about her famous ex-boyfriend because the song title clearly references his former boy band One Direction. But that's not all: the internet is pretty convinced also Steinfeld accuses Horan of cheating on her.

"Wrong Direction" begins with the lines, "I don't hate you, no, I couldn't if I wanted to, I just hate all the hurt that you put me through," before Steinfeld strongly implies the relationship had issues with infidelity. “Lookin’ back, I probably should have known/ But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin’ alone."

She also seemingly calls the "Put a Little Love on Me" singer out for pretending to be someone he's not. "Everyone thinks that you’re somebody else," she sings. "You even convinced yourself"

Naturally, fans on Twitter couldn't help but come up with their own conclusions.

The pop star has yet to confirm if Horan is the ex she's referring to, however, she did release a pretty telling statement about the track. "I've learned how easy it is to fall in love with the idea of falling in love," she said. "And more importantly how hard it can be to accept the reality of losing yourself in someone else's version of the word. I wrote this song at a low point in my life, when I realised I had spent a year falling in a direction so far from who I was."

The couple dated for nearly a year before splitting up in late 2018.

You can read Hailee Steinfeld's "Wrong Direction" lyrics in the video, below: