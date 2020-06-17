Niall Horan Cryptically Responds to Romance Rumors With ‘Killing Eve’ Star Jodie Comer

Niall Horan is playing coy when it comes to rumors concerning his love life.

The former One Direction member is rumored to be dating Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer. The "Black and White" singer responded to a fan who noticed that both Horan and Comer have the same gold ring. "The important thing is not what they think of me, but what I think of them," the ring reads.

"Confirmed! Niall Horan's new girlfriend is Jodie Comer," the fan tweeted.

"Confirmed?" Horan questioned with four laughing emojis.

When another fan claimed that the 26-year-old Irish artist doesn't even know who the actress is, Horan confirmed, "He does."

Aside from somewhat clarifying his relationship with Comer, Horan also addressed the rumor that he is collaborating with Selena Gomez on a song. It seems as though fans can still have hope for a collaboration between the two pop stars.

"Ready when Sel is," he wrote.

See the tweets, below.