How to Watch Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ Benefit Concert

Lady Gaga is set to bring some of the world’s most popular artists and celebrities together for a night of music to benefit coronavirus (COVID-19) relief with One World: Together at Home.

The event is set to take place on Saturday (April 18) at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen that will benefit the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund.

The global telecast will air on CBS, ABC and NBC from 8 PM - 10 PM ET. The digital stream will be available from 2 PM ET - 8 PM ET on Facebook, Instagram, Apple, Amazon Prime Video, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. The telecast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and and Jimmy Kimmel.

The musical lineup includes Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Celine Dion, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Adam Lambert, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Hozier, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Kesha, Liam Payne, Lizzo, Niall Horan, Sam Smith, among countless others.

Celebrities set to make an appearance include Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ellen DeGeneres, Lili Reinhart, LL Cool J, Matthew McConaughey, David Beckham, and many more.

Fans can take the pledge to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 on Global Citizen’s website. Past daily livestream performances from artists are also available on the website.