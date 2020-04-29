Niall Horan Contradicts Liam Payne, Says ‘There’s No Reunion’ Planned for One Direction

Niall Horan contradicted Liam Payne’s earlier claims that One Direction will be reuniting for the group’s tenth anniversary.

The “Black and White” singer took part in an Instagram Live with Cobra Puma Golf UK on Wednesday (April 29).

During the interview, the host brought up the subject of the potential One Direction Reunion. The 26-year-old musician laughed, “I get asked this quite a lot lately,” he said. “I’ve got a good answer coming here.”

“No, there’s just a lot of talk about it at the moment cause there’s like a ten year... the ten year anniversary of the band getting together is happening this year,” he explained.

The host then asked if it’s felt like ten years for him. “Absolutely not, it’s nuts, it’s strange,” he confessed. “Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday, other times it feels like fifty years ago.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about it but there’s no reunion as such,” he claimed. “We’ve just been talking a bit more recently.”

In two previous interviews, Payne confirmed that the four members of 1D are talking and putting together a tenth-anniversary reunion of sorts. Payne even jokingly offered Zayn Malik’s spot to his recent collaborator Alesso.

Watch a clip of Horan’s interview, below.