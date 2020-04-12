Are One Direction Reuniting for Their Tenth Anniversary?

Will One Direction reunite for their tenth anniversary as a band? All signs are pointing to yes!

Member Liam Payne revealed that the bandmates are in discussions, but didn't confirm or deny if former member Zayn Malik, who quit the group in 2015, would be included in the project.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice," he told The Sun.

"To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting. At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say," he confessed.

The 26-year-old added, "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

But in the end, he's just excited to reunite with his mates.

"More than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," Payne concluded.

Later in the week, he shared a screenshot of a Facetime session with Niall Horan.

Along with Payne's confirmation of a project being in the works for the big milestone, the band's Twitter account made a public Twitter list that included Malik's account as a member.