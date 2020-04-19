Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion Happening Likely Without Zayn

Liam Payne officially confirmed that a One Direction 10-year reunion will be happening.

The 26-year-old spoke to his recent collaborator, Alesso, on Instagram Live on Sunday (April 19) when he confirmed the big news.

"I did speak to Niall [Horan] again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever," the singer said, according to The Sun.

"He's in London as well," he added. "Most of us are in London. We've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment."

Payne then revealed that former member, Zayn Malik, who left the group in 2015, will not take part in the reunion. "You can come and fill in for Zayn, join the band," he joked to Alesso.

Payne admitted that he got in trouble for hinting about a tenth anniversary reunion in a recent interview. "I can't say too much ... it was actually Louis [Tomlinson] who told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So, I had a group telling off on the group chat," he laughed.

Last week, Payne revealed that there were discussions concerning a tenth anniversary for 1D.

Soon after, the band's Twitter account added Zayn to a list on the social media platform which prompted speculation that he would be included in the reunion.

Watch a video clip of the live stream, below.